15 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan's Cory Lapinski strikes out school-record 19 for nine innings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): The second-inning ejection of Illinois Wesleyan centerfielder Tim Coonan and coach Dennis Martel didn’t faze senior John Munyon, who pitched the Titans to an 8-2 victory over North Central at chilly Horenberger Field.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan lefthander Cory Lapinski broke Ralph Bruck’s 51-year-old nine-inning school strikeout record by fanning 19 batters in a 6-1 CCIW victory over Augustana. Bill Marsh holds the all-time school record with 20 strikeouts in 12 innings against Illinois State in 1948.

25 years ago (1995): An automobile accident a few years ago left Bonnie Grizzle with a back injury, but now the Normal resident has become only the second woman in history of the Bloomington Women’s Bowling Association to roll a perfect 300 game. She did it in the Lady Majors League at Pheasant Lanes.

50 years ago (1970): John Parker, assistant coach for Michigan State champion Pershing High School of Detroit, has joined Illinois State University’s athletic staff as an assistant basketball coach, continuing his association with the remarkably successful Will Robinson, who took over as Illinois State’s head coach.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.