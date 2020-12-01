15 YEARS AGO: Ironwood Golf Course names Craig Onsrud as pro, manager

5 years ago (2015): The Fieldcrest High School basketball team downed Putnam County, 40-21, to give 23rd-year coach Matt Winkler his 500th career victory. Winkler is the only head coach in the history of Fieldcrest (1992-present).

15 years ago (2005): Craig Onsrud was named golf course manager and pro at Normal’s Ironwood Golf Course. He served as the head professional at Bloomington’s Lakeside Country Club for the past nine years.

25 years ago (1995): Central Catholic’s Dave Wiltz scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Jason Sproull added 18 points and nine rebounds in a 66-42 basketball victory over Pontiac.

50 years ago (1970): Six former athletes, Ralph McKinzie, Willard Whitler, W. Franklin Burghardt, Walter Miller, E.R. Tweddale and Armand Mauzey are to be inducted into the newly instituted Eureka College Intercollegiate Athletic Hall of Fame at the new Reagan Physical Education Center.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

