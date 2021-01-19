15 YEARS AGO: ISU's Hoffman, Hawkins to play in Hula Bowl

5 years ago (2016): Led by Hayden Wenger’s game-high 24 points and eight rebounds, Prairie Central overcame a 14-9 first-quarter deficit to topple Pontiac, 59-35, in Corn Belt Conference action at Fairbury.

15 years ago (2006): Two Illinois State football players, punter Ryan Hoffman and defensive end Brent Hawkins, will play for the East team in the Hula Bowl all-star game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hawkins was the Gateway Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

25 years ago (1996): Brian Stenger scored 23 points to lead Tri-Valley over LeRoy, 66-60, for its first championship berth in the 86-year history of the McLean County Tournament. Top-seeded Ridgeview also advanced to the title game.

50 years ago (1971): Little Don Wright scored 21 points, held Elmhurst’s high-scoring Jim Bell to eight points and Illinois Wesleyan thumped the Blue Jays, 97-66, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest. Stan Broers added 19 points for the Titans.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

