15 YEARS AGO: IWU football player Doug Schmied dies six days after heatstroke in practice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Brandon Bulls and Cooper Bailey shared medalist honors with 4-over-par 76s to lead the Normal West High School golf team to a runaway victory at the 14-team John Macek Memorial Invite at the University of Illinois Orange Golf Course in Savoy.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan football player Doug Schmied, 21, died at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, about six days after falling ill with heatstroke during practice. Schmied was a 285-pound senior offensive lineman from Hanna City.

25 years ago (1995): Junior Jonah Batambuze, a starting guard on University High’s Class A state championship team last season, has transferred to Normal Community. Batambuze, who played in summer leagues with U High, came to his decision within the last two weeks.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post American Legion varsity baseball team stopped Taylorville, 4-0, behind the three-hit pitching of Mike Conlon in the State Fair Invitational Tournament in Springfield. Shortstop Mike Matthews had two hits to lead Bloomington.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.