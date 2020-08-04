15 YEARS AGO: IWU golfer Megan Teschner records aces on consecutive days in Arizona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Kyle Edwards, a Normal Community High School junior, posted a two-round score of 145 and claimed a one-stroke victory over first-round leader Brock Hirn in the Bloomington-Normal Junior City Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan senior golfer Megan Teschner recorded holes in one on consecutive days in Arizona to two courses she had never played before, the Arizona Biltmore and the Superstition Mountain Prospector Course. They were the first aces of her career.

25 years ago (1995): Chad Moser and Tracy Edmunds rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Steve McCluskey and Brenda Toland to win the Metro Tennis Tournament’s open mixed doubles title. Gregg McElroy and Linda Groft won the 35-and-over mixed doubles crown.

50 years ago (1970): Dave Koshinski pitched the first six innings for the Bloomington American Legion Louis E. Davis Post 56 in an 11-2 victory over Corn Valley Baseball League member Ellsworth. The victory was the fourth victory without a loss for Koshinski, who fanned seven.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

