15 YEARS AGO: James Fuller, Tom Kudyba lead Bloomington Extreme to win

5 years ago (2016): A week after going 1-2 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament, Illinois Wesleyan’s softball team collected 12 hits, including a home run, two doubles and three runs batted in by catcher Danielle Smith to down Hanover, 7-2, in the first round of the NCAA Division III Regional at IWU Field.

15 years ago (2006): James Fuller celebrated his 27th birthday with three touchdowns and Tom Kudyba threw for three scores and ran for another as the Bloomington Extreme routed the Peoria Rough Riders, 59-15, in a United Indoor Football League game before a sellout U.S. Cellular Coliseum crowd of 6,705.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan tennis players Chad Moser and Craig Jacobs were selected to compete in the NCAA Division III National Tournament in Atlanta, Ga. Moser graduated from Normal Community and Jacobs from Bloomington High School.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School picked up three runs on four errors in the 10th inning to hand Normal Community a 6-4 loss in the University High School District Baseball Tournament championship game at O’Neil Park. BHS reliever Robin Cooper picked up his 11th strikeout for the final out.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.