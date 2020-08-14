15 YEARS AGO: Jeff, Brandon Holtz defend Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community High School senior Alec Trela has committed to sign a national letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Memphis. Trela, who projects as either a shortstop or third baseman at the college level, batted a team-high .421 as a junior at NCHS.

15 years ago (2005): Defending champions Jeff and Brandon Holtz tied for low score of the day with a 75 to finish with a 146 total and win the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course. Wilson and Alex Burge were six strokes behind in second place.

25 years ago (1995): Paxton High School graduate Angie Lee was chosen to replace Vivian Stringer as women’s basketball coach at the University of Iowa. Lee was an assistant under Stringer the past six years.

50 years ago (1970): Jim Collins’ triple keyed a five-run fifth inning to lead GMC Trucks softball team to a 5-1 win over Peoria Lorentz Realty. Bill Kennedy picked up the win. In the second game of the doubleheader, Joe Connelly belted a triple and Butch Woods connected for a double in a 7-0 GMC victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

