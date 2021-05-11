15 YEARS AGO: Jenny Enata leads Bloomington softball past Normal West

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State catcher Jordan de los Reyes was named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for softball. A junior, de los Reyes bad a .362 batting average in conference play. Defensively, she threw out eight of 11 runners attempting to steal and did not commit an error.

15 years ago (2006): Jenny Enata’s three-run, opposite-field homer capped a four-run, first-inning uprising and junior right-hander Stephanie Butler fired a five-hitter to lead Bloomington to a 6-0 softball win over Normal West.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington breezed to the Big 12 Conference tennis title with championships by Brian Verban at No. 1 singles. Drue Anderson and Chris Jetton at No. 1 doubles and Otto Beich and Andy McGrew at No. 2 doubles.

50 years ago (1971): With Rick Jackson and Steve Taylor both firing 1-under-par 69, the Illinois State University golf team had its best round of the season with 357 strokes at the ISU Golf Course and defeated Loyola of Chicago and St. Procopius.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

