15 YEARS AGO: Jim McDonald retires as Deer Creek-Mackinaw's football coach

5 years ago (2016): Nate Beal scored on a single by Caleb Jacobs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Normal West High School baseball team a walk-off victory over Cary Grove. Winning pitcher Peyton Dillingham was also 4-for-4 at the plate for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-3 on the season.

15 years ago (2006): Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Jim McDonald will retire at the end of this school year after 32 years including a highly successful 25-year run as head football coach. He had a 179-83 record with 21 winning seasons, 19 payoff appearances and eight Midstate Conference titles.

25 years ago (1996): Angie Lee, a Paxton High School graduate, was named the Associated Press national women’s basketball coach of the year after her University of Iowa team won 27 games and the Big Ten Conference championship.

50 years ago (1971): People’s Bank of Colfax, paced by Lois Grizzle and Dorothy Daniels, fashioned a 2,867 total to win the team handicap championship of the Bloomington Women’s Bowling Association tournament at Savidge Brothers.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

