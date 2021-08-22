15 YEARS AGO: John Coughlan inducted into U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame

5 years ago (2016): Jordan Walker scored both goals for the Normal West High School soccer team as the Wildcats opened their season with a 2-all draw with host Moline. Delphy Sabu and Coltin Anderson picked up assists for the Wildcats.

15 years ago (2006): Former Illinois State coach John Coughlan was chosen for induction into the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Illinois State won 25 Missouri Valley Conference championships during Coughlan’s 23-year tenure as track and cross country coach.

25 years ago (1996): Frank Comerford has been named the new aquatics director for McLean County Aquatics. Comerford, a former water polo player, has coached swim clubs in Canada, California, New England and Europe.

50 years ago (1971): GMC Trucks defeated Rock Island, 3-2, and Taylorville, 4-1, before falling to defending champion Murphysboro, 6-0, in the Men’s ASA Class A State Softball Tournament in Maroa.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

