15 YEARS AGO: John Kramp's 11th inning RBI helps Bloomington slip past Normal West

5 years ago (2015): The Illinois State baseball team erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning and cruised to a 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference win over Bradley. Ryan Koziol led the Redbirds with three hits. Paul DeJong, Mason Snyder, Joe Kelch and Dennis Colon all added two hits apiece for the Redbirds.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington junior John Kramp lined a single into left field to drive in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning and Ryan Juris struck out the side in the bottom half as BHS edged Normal West, 11-10.

25 years ago (1995): Only 11 Pantagraph area sprinters have broken the 50-second barrier in the 400-meter dash the last 10 years, but two did it in the Corn Belt Conference Meet. Champion Pontiac’s Jason Smith won in 49.4 seconds with University High’s Jim Donovan second in a school record 49.7.

50 years ago (1970): Three-year swimming letterman Bob Toothaker was named winner of the Redbird Award, the highest athletic honor given an Illinois State University student. The Redbird Award is given by ISU’s Athletic Board on the basis of scholarship and a number of other factors, such as participation in campus and community activities.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

