15 YEARS AGO: Jordan Carpenter fires Medal Play record round of 9-under 63

5 years ago (2016): Normal right fielder Nolan Meadows homered for the fourth straight game to tie a franchise record with 22 on the season, and the CornBelters dumped Traverse City, 5-1, at Wuerfel Park. The victory was the eighth consecutive for Normal.

15 years ago (2006): Jordan Carpenter sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to cap a record-breaking 9-under-par 63 in the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course. It was the lowest round in the tourney’s 36-year history.

25 years ago (1996): Orval Zeitler of Normal shot better than his age at Highland Park Golf Course. Zeitler, 78, carded a round of 40-37—77. Witnesses were Lou Rogers, Tom Staszecki and John Ryan.

50 years ago (1971): Bill Langhoff scattered four hits and pitched Beer Nuts to a 5-0 victory over Farm Service in a first-round game of the ASA Regional Class B softball tournament at O’Neil Park. In the second game, Terry Bohlander and Benton stopped Heyworth, 1-0.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

