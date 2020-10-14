15 YEARS AGO: Josh Brent makes defensive stop as Central Catholic tips Prairie Central

5 years ago (2015): Landon Magenheimer scored both goals as Blue Ridge tripped Oakwood, 2-0, in the Urbana Uni High Class 1A Regional. Adam Check and JT Habel were credited with assists. Goalkeeper Dane Houser had three saves while recording the shutout.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Central Catholic tackle Josh Brent made the initial hit as the Saints stopped Prairie Central’s two-point conversion try cold with 1:17 remaining to preserve the Saints' thrilling 21-20 victory at Fairbury.

25 years ago (1995): Brandon Kepple of Tremont fired a 3-over-par 75 for a 143 total to win the Class A state individual title by a record 11 shots over Monmouth’s Adam Goldie at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Monmouth won its second straight team title.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State opens basketball practice with four lettermen on hand for new head coach Will Robinson and veteran Redbird assistant Warren Crews. The lettermen are Myron Litwiller of Armington, Dale Janssen of Hartsburg, Jim Smith of Mt. Vernon and Greg Guy of Lincoln.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.