15 YEARS AGO: Justin Bocot paces Bloomington past Normal Community

5 years ago (2016): Gabrielle Holness accounted for all four of Illinois Wesleyan’s 3-pointers en route to 18 points in a 69-56 women’s basketball win over Millikin. The Titans improved to 14-8 overall and 8-2 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

15 years ago (2006): Junior forward Justin Bocot poured in 12 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter to help Bloomington rally for a 67-61 victory over Normal Community in Big 12 Conference basketball.

25 years ago (1996): University High’s pressure defense forced 25 Olympia turnovers and the Pioneers won, 80-51, to capture the Corn Belt Conference championship. Six of coach Cal Hubbard’s players scored between eight and 16 points.

50 years ago (1971): Don’t look now but Duncan Reid has another top-notch basketball team at Lincoln High School. Building on only one returning letterman and no returning starters, the Railers have laid the foundation for an outstanding finish, having won 12 contests while starting three sophomores and a junior.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

