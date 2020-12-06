15 YEARS AGO: Justin Safford's 30 points helps Central Catholic edge Eureka

5 years ago (2015): Wyatt Kalynuk fed teammate Jake Slaker, who launched a shot from the left circle that found the net with 17.5 seconds remaining in the game to give the Bloomington Thunder a 1-0 United States Hockey League win over the Green Bay Gamblers at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

15 years ago (2005): A 30-point performance by 6-foot-8 senior Justin Safford helped Central Catholic hold off relentless Eureka and capture a 78-73 Corn Belt Conference victory at the Central gymnasium.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State’s youthful basketball team weathered a late flurry by Ohio and beat the Bobcats, 66-65. Senior reserve Antonio Cooper made four baskets from 3-point range and led ISU with 16 points.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University’s basketball team may have to do without Captain Sheldon Thompson when it faces Loyola University in Chicago. Thompson, a sturdy senior who has missed only one game previously in four seasons as a regular, had minor surgery recently on an ingrown toenail.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

