15 YEARS AGO: Kaitlyn Wampler's even-par 72 helps U High girls to sectional golf title

5 years ago (2015): Jack Warner completed 22 of 26 attempts for 283 yards and five touchdowns as No. 17-ranked Illinois Wesleyan cruised to a 54-13 rout over Millikin in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Led by Kaitlyn Wampler’s even-par 72, the University High girls overcame Springfield’s difficult Piper Glen Golf Course to shoot 324 and win the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by 11 strokes over Quincy Notre Dame.

25 years ago (1995): University High fired a low 308 total to win the Class A Sectional Tournament at the ISU Golf Course by 19 shots over second-place Hillsboro. Hillsboro’s Nic Baker shot 1-under-par 70 to beat U High’s Todd Mitchell by two strokes.

50 years ago (1970): Billy Lewis’ five-yard run with 1:55 remaining to play provided the winning points as Illinois State shattered Akron’s 11-game winning streak, 15-14, before 15,000 fans at Hancock Stadium. Akron was rated No. 2 and No. 3 in small college wire service polls.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.