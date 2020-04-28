15 YEARS AGO: Katie Butler, Amber May lift NCHS softball to win over Bloomington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): John Huebsch had a hole in one on the 162-yard No. 7 hole at Crestwicke Country Club. Huebsch used a 6-iron on the hole. The shot was witnessed by Cennert Steffen and Larry Newman.

15 years ago (2005): Katie Butler’s double ignited a three-run, sixth-inning rally that gave pitcher Amber May the runs she needed for a 3-0 Normal Community softball victory over Bloomington. Brittany Bolender and Katie Thoennes doubled home the three runs.

25 years ago (1995): Art Kimball of Normal, now in the 42nd year of a legendary broadcasting career, will receive the Buzzy O’Connor Award from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in recognition of his contribution to the sport.

50 years ago (1970): A five-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth inning lifted Lincoln High School to an 11-3 Big 12 Conference baseball victory over Bloomington High School. Bob McElhaney limited the Purple Raiders to just five hits while striking out three. John Andrews hit two home runs for the Railsplitters.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

