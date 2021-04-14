15 YEARS AGO: Katie Lutes, Lisa White help NCHS softball beat U High in 10 innings

5 years ago (2016): Sammy Gordon allowed no earned runs and two hits in six innings as Central Catholic defeated Prairie Central, 11-1, at Fairbury. Matthew Barnes and Jacob Gilmore contributed three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Saints.

15 years ago (2006): A two-out double by Katie Lutes in the 10th inning brought in the winning run and Lisa White added a two-run single as Normal Community downed University High 4-1 in a nonconference softball game.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s softball team moved into first place in the Missouri Valley Conference by sweeping a doubleheader from Southern Illinois, 3-0 and 4-3. Kerri Bartlow pitched a three-hitter in the opener for the Redbirds.

50 years ago (1971): More than 100 candidates reported for the beginning of spring football practice on the AstroTurf of Hancock Stadium, as Illinois State welcomed star running back Ron Bell and 21 other lettermen to camp. Five other monogram holders are missing because of participation in other sports.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

