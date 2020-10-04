15 YEARS AGO: Katie Seyller, Kristin Petrinec led BHS volleyball past NCHS

5 years ago (2015): Junior Paris Lee has bulked up his body to a sturdy 182 points and expects to take over the leadership role vacated by the graduation of Daishon Knight and Bobby Hunter as Illinois State officially begins basketball practice. Lee, a two-year starter, joins junior Tony Wills as the only players beginning their third year with the Redbirds.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington’s injury-riddled volleyball team got its regulars back in time to post a three-set victory over Intercity rival Normal Community in a Big 12 Conference match. Katie Seyller led BHS with 13 kills and Kristin Petrinec added 11.

25 years ago (1995): University High successfully defended boys and girls titles in the U High Invitational cross country meet at Maxwell Park. John Lutkehaus of U High and Heidi Knapp of Eureka were the individual winners.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington Knockers senior team still carries an uncrossed goal line after the Knockers downed the Twin City Tigers, 12-0. The score was originally reported as 12-6. The Knockers’ seniors have scored 104 points with surrendering a touchdown.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

