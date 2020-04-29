15 YEARS AGO: Kayla Braffet's late goal keeps Normal West girls soccer undefeated

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Jarrod Juskiewicz stroked four of Illinois Wesleyan’s 16 hits as the Titans scored single runs in six innings of a 6-3 nonconference baseball victory over Monmouth College at Monmouth. Adam Seifert (1-0), the third of seven IWU pitchers, picked up his first collegiate win.

15 years ago (2005): The undefeated Normal West girls soccer team handed Springfield its first loss of the season, 3-2. Kayla Braffet headed in a crossing pass from Rachel Wright with 1:36 left in the match to break a 2-2 tie.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community boys track team won the Class AA crown in the 48th Gene Masters Relays for its first division title since 1967. The meet came down to the final event, the mile relay, won by Normal’s John Musick, Brian Erwin, Jason Vandegraft and J.J. Lehan.

50 years ago (1970): A perfect throw to the plate in the final inning by Andy Monninger from left field cut down Dud Kendrick and enabled University High to take its second game of the year from the Pontiac Indians, 2-0. The victory was U High’s third in the Corn Belt Conference play against six losses.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

