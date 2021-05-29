15 YEARS AGO: Kaylee West helps Olympia rout Monticello for super-sectional softball crown

5 years ago (2016): The Normal CornBelters scored early and often en route to a 12-9 Frontier League win over the River City Rascals. First baseman Aaron Dudley was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and scored three times to lead the Belters’ 16-hit attack.

15 years ago (2006): Kaylee West pitched a no-hitter and near-perfect game and Olympia's offense delivered 18 hits for a 16-0 six-inning victory over Monticello in the Illinois Wesleyan Class A Super-Sectional softball game.

25 years ago (1996): Todd Mitchell laced four hits in as many at-bats to help University High beat Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 9-5, in the semifinals of the Momence Class A Baseball Sectional.

50 years ago (1971): Larry Winterholter struck out 11 and pitched a one-hit shutout to give Twin Cities a split with McLean in Corn Valley Baseball League action at University High School. McLean won the opener, 9-8, with pitcher Randy Rader striking out 13 before being relieved in the 6th inning.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

