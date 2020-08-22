15 YEARS AGO: Keelan Amelianovich pours in 44 points in Illinois Wesleyan exhibition win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Former Illinois State guard Daishon Knight has signed a contract to play professional basketball in Lithuania for BC Siauliai, a team that competes in the FIBA Europe Cup League and has won the Baltic Basketball League championship two straight seasons.

15 years ago (2005): Keelan Amelianovich scored 44 points as Illinois Wesleyan’s basketball team won the first two games of its exhibition tour of Costa Rica. He scored 18 in a 92-43 victory over San Carlos and added 26 in an 80-69 triumph over the Costa Rica National Team.

25 years ago (1995): Former University of Illinois fullback Jim Grabowski will be among 13 players and coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at South Bend, Ind. Grabowski played for the Illini from 1963 through 1965.

50 years ago (1970): Ron Cort, Chris Riddle, Rob Knight and Steve Baer teamed to win the midget boys 220-yard relay in 29.2 seconds in the 15th Annual State Junior Sports Jamboree at Pekin.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.