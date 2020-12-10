15 YEARS AGO: Keelan Amelianovich sparks Illinois Wesleyan rout

5 years ago (2015): Abbey Davis scored 16 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute, as Normal Epiphany edged Danville Schlarman, 37-36, to earn third place in the Illinois Elementary School Association Girls Class 7-1A State Basketball Tournament at Normal’s Chiddix Junior High.

15 years ago (2005): An awe-inspiring 21-0 run highlighted Illinois Wesleyan’s 83-56 thrashing of Washington University at St. Louis. The Titans’ Keelan Amelianovich of paced all scorers with 23 points.

25 years ago (1995): T.J. Posey was three of three from 3-point range and Brady Knight three of four as Illinois Wesleyan bombed Teikyo-Marycrest, 103-64. The Titans shot 58 percent (10 of 17) from long range.

50 years ago (1970): Earl Pinney of Bloomington and a senior at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, bested 164 other collegiate parachutists to earn the title of U.S. National Collegiate Parachuting Champion. Cadet Pinney led the U.S. Air Force Academy to its third straight overall school championship.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

