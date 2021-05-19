15 YEARS AGO: Kelsey Porter leads Bloomington to girls regional soccer title

5 years ago (2016): Richard Sparrow of Dwight recorded a hole in one using a pitching wedge on the 93-yard No. 11 hole at the Dwight Country Club. Sparrow’s first hole in one was witnessed by Jeff Carlson.

15 years ago (2006): Kelsey Porter scored an unassisted goal 9 minutes, 55 seconds into the match and scored again 10 minutes later off a perfectly executed corner kick from Kari Jackson to give Bloomington a 2-0 victory over Mahomet-Seymour for the Normal Class AA Regional soccer title.

25 years ago (1996): Tim Burger of Pontiac won the “B” street stock feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Rod Sandage of Bloomington won the “A” street stock feature.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School’s baseball team, with its eyes firmly glued on a second straight trip to the state finals, cleared the first obstacle by disposing of Central Catholic, 4-2, in the Central Catholic Regional. John Adams, the lanky sophomore, was credited with his fourth victory of the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

