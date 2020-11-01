15 YEARS AGO: Kelsie Laughlin paces Flanagan to Class A Sectional volleyball victory

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State soccer player Rachel Tejada was the recipient of the Jill Hutchison Female Athlete of the Year award and football’s Tre Roberson earned the Milt Weisbecker Male Athlete of the Year award at the Reggies at Redbird Arena.

15 years ago (2005): Senior Kelsie Laughlin was all over the floor as the Flanagan volleyball team eliminated Peoria Christian, 25-15, 25-21, in the semifinals of the Chillicothe Class A Sectional. Laughlin had match highs of 12 kills and three blocks and added 12 digs.

25 years ago (1995): The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin is celebrating its 50th year of competition. The league was formed on April 26, 1946, with Illinois Wesleyan as one of the charter members.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community graduate Ted Neuman is back on the job at University of South Alabama after being floored for a week with three dislocated toes. At last ratings, Neuman was No. 6 man on a returning squad that includes five veterans.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

