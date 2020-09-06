 Skip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: Kristin Lyons helps U High volleyball team to win over Olympia
15 YEARS AGO: Kristin Lyons helps U High volleyball team to win over Olympia

5 years ago (2015): Lauren Koehl’s unassisted goal in the 22nd minute was all the Illinois State soccer team would need in a 1-0 victory over Wisconsin. ISU keeper Jessica Galason, making her first career start, was credited with five saves in the shutout victory.

15 years ago (2005): Kristin Lyons register a match-high nine service points to go with seven kills as University High defeated Olympia, 25-20, 25-12, in a Corn Belt Conference volleyball match.

25 years ago (1995): With the future addition of Heyworth and Ridgeview to the already 10-team Midstate Conference, the league will divide into North and South divisions for football only beginning with the 1997 season.

50 years ago (1970): Two fourth-quarter interceptions set up touchdown drives to pad a 26-3 victory for the Quad City Mohawks in a Midwest Professional Football League win over the Twin City Trojans. The Trojans scored first on a 27-yard field goal by Bill Pritchett in the second quarter, but fell to 1-2 on the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

