15 YEARS AGO: Kristin Petrinec's near triple-double sparks Bloomington to regional title

5 years ago (2016): Loyola University recruit Kiana Coomber scored 28 points, including 11 in the decisive fourth quarter, as Prairie Central High School’s girls basketball team downed Pontiac, 61-52, in the semifinals of the Class 3A Pontiac Regional.

15 years ago (2006): Junior center Kristin Petrinec nearly provided Bloomington a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocked shots as the Raiders beat Pontiac, 63-42, in the Streator Class AA Regional girls basketball title.

25 years ago (1996): Four area high school wrestlers won state championships: University High’s Tony Niebur (145 pounds) and Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley’s Cord Schroeder (152) in Class A and Jeremy Hayes (103) and Grant Hoerr (125), both of Morton, in Class AA.

50 years ago (1971): Doug Collins of Illinois State remained the individual scoring leader for both conference and non-league games. Teammate Myron Litwiller leads all conference players in free throw percentage.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

