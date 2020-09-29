15 YEARS AGO: Kyle Drennan sparks Normal Community past Normal West in soccer

5 years ago (2015): Katie Bergeron had six kills and Sara Rathbun 18 assists in Olympia High School’s 25-20, 25-12 Corn Belt Conference win at IVC. Genna Van Wye added nine digs for the Spartans.
15 years ago (2005): Kyle Drennan’s ankle took a big shot two minutes into the game, but he returned to provide a goal and an assist to help Normal Community’s soccer team turn back Normal West, 3-1. The Ironmen improved to 12-0-4 overall and 5-0-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
25 years ago (1995): Mike Dicken scored on a 2-yard run with 46 seconds remaining as Normal West rallied for a 13-12 football victory over Urbana. The 49-yard scoring drive was keyed by a pair of long passes from freshman quarterback Brad Baker.
50 years ago (1970): What a difference a week and five less fumbles make. Illinois State’s football team lost just one fumble in their recent 21-7 victory over Southeast Missouri at ISU’s Hancock Stadium. “We think we beat a pretty good football team Saturday,” said Redbird coach Larry Bitcon.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
