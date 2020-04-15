15 YEARS AGO: Kyle O'Brien's single in ninth lifts Illinois State past Evansville in baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Maddie Boucher struck out 11 as Deer Creek-Mackinaw posted a 10-0 Heart of Illinois Conference win over Ridgeview at Mackinaw. Korri Schmidgall had three hits and drove in four to power the Chiefs.

15 years ago (2005): After waiting out an 11-minute smoke delay caused by a nearby truck fire, Illinois State rallied with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second straight game as Kyle O’Brien’s two-run single produced a dramatic 7-6 victory over Evansville.

25 years ago (1995): Split end Marquis Mosely of Bloomington caught six passes for 88 yards to help the Blue team defeat the White, 23-0, in the University of Illinois spring football game. Included in Mosely’s total was a 29-yard touchdown reception.

50 years ago (1970): Dan Hiser, who set a one-season scoring record at Central Catholic High School the past basketball season, has decided to enroll at Illinois Wesleyan University. The 6-foot 4-inch lefthander registered 593 points, averaging 22.8 points per game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

