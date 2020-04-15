15 YEARS AGO: Kyle O'Brien's single in ninth lifts Illinois State past Evansville in baseball

5 years ago (2015): Maddie Boucher struck out 11 as Deer Creek-Mackinaw posted a 10-0 Heart of Illinois Conference win over Ridgeview at Mackinaw. Korri Schmidgall had three hits and drove in four to power the Chiefs.
15 years ago (2005): After waiting out an 11-minute smoke delay caused by a nearby truck fire, Illinois State rallied with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second straight game as Kyle O’Brien’s two-run single produced a dramatic 7-6 victory over Evansville.
25 years ago (1995): Split end Marquis Mosely of Bloomington caught six passes for 88 yards to help the Blue team defeat the White, 23-0, in the University of Illinois spring football game. Included in Mosely’s total was a 29-yard touchdown reception.
50 years ago (1970): Dan Hiser, who set a one-season scoring record at Central Catholic High School the past basketball season, has decided to enroll at Illinois Wesleyan University. The 6-foot 4-inch lefthander registered 593 points, averaging 22.8 points per game.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!