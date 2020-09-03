15 YEARS AGO: Laura Doornbos sparks ISU to volleyball championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Lexington received 14 assists from Alexis Bury and 13 digs from Lauren Boyd in downing Pontiac, 25-14, 25-20, at Lexington. The Indians were led by Miranda Fitzsimmons with 19 digs and Ashley Harfst added 13 assists.

15 years ago (2005): Tournament MVP Laura Doornbos hammed home game point in the fifth game to complete an improbably Illinois State comeback for the championship of the Barker GMC Classic volleyball tourney at Redbird Arena. ISU beat Western Kentucky 30-13, 18-30, 30-20, 11-30, 15-12.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington’s Glenn Bradd won three events and finished second in another in the U.S. Masters Rocky Mountains Games at Boulder, Colo. Competing in the 70-over age division, Bradd won the 100-meter hurdles and the 60-meters and 300-meters events.

50 years ago (1970): The University of Illinois football team went through a lively 90-minute scrimmage with the defense controlling most of the session. Quarterbacks Steve Livas and Normal Community graduate Mike Wells, who are battling for the No. 1 job, finished the drill in a virtual standoff.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

