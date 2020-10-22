15 YEARS AGO: Laurent Robinson leads Illinois State past No. 15 Northern Iowa

5 years ago (2015): Danielle Brittain had eight kills for Eureka in a 25-18, 25-20 win over visiting Prairie Central. Sarah Morin added 12 assists for the Hornets while Ashlyn Millet had 13 digs. Maddie Krenz paced the Hawks with eight kills.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State junior wide receiver Laurent Robinson tormented Northern Iowa with 10 receptions for a career-high 243 yards and three touchdowns as the Redbirds dismantled their second straight top 15 Division I-AA team, 38-3.

25 years ago (1995): Jeff Mavros’ second goal of the game in the sixth minute of overtime lifted the Illinois Wesleyan men’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Blackburn College at Carlinville.

50 years ago (1970): Neither Normal Community nor Central Catholic have won in Intercity football competition ahead of their upcoming matchup. The Ironmen (0-1) still have a chance for a share of the title with a win tonight. “This is a very important game for us,” said NCHS coach Dick Tharp.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

