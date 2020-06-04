You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: Leipold, McCullick helps Normal West capture first sectional baseball title
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Leipold, McCullick helps Normal West capture first sectional baseball title

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Mahomet-Seymour High School infielder Joe Kenney was a first-team selection for the fourth year in a row on the Corn Belt Conference baseball all-conference team. Kenney was among seven unanimous selections in voting by league coaches.

15 years ago (2005): Hot-swinging Tyler Leipold had two hits and drove in two runs and pitcher Cory McCullick took care of the rest as Normal West earned its first-ever sectional baseball title, 7-3, over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

25 years ago (1995): Chris Hall threw five innings without giving up a hit or a walk and the Bloomington Bobcats beat Lansing, 5-0, to earn a double-header split in College Summer Association action. Hall struck out 11 before being replaced by John Pasley in the top of the sixth.

50 years ago (1970): Paul Segobiano was re-elected general manager of the Bloomington Knockers youth football program. James O’Brien was elected president of the board of directors and Patricia Wannemacher was elected secretary-treasurer.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News