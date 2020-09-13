15 YEARS AGO: Lexington volleyball coach Al Schroeder records 400th career victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): The Illinois Wesleyan men’s soccer team received goals from Dino Karas and Ross Knezovich to take a 2-0 victory over Central College in the Titans’ home opener at Bloomington. Erick Eklin and Craig Kym split time at goalkeeper to share the shutout victory.

15 years ago (2005): Lexington High School volleyball coach Al Schroeder captured his 400th career victory as the Minutemen defeated El Paso-Gridley, 25-22, 25-19, in a Midstate Conference match at Gridley. Schroeder has a 400-170 record in 17 years as Lexington’s coach.

25 years ago (1995): The Tampa Bay Smokers made two first-inning runs stand up for a 2-0 loser’s bracket victory over the Bloomington Hearts in the ASA Men’s Major Fastpitch National Tournament. The Hearts were eliminated with a 46-28 record and finished in a tie for 13th place.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington Knockers little league football team opened its season with a pair of 20-0 victories over St. James at Decatur. The Knockers’ juniors were led by Tony Segobiano’s two touchdowns and another by Matt Messamore.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

