15 YEARS AGO: Limestone edges Normal West in Class AA baseball super-sectional

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Christopher Sweet finished first in the elite division of the Tri-Shark Triathlon Classic at Comlara Park. Sweet posted a time of 58 minutes, 41 seconds to place in front of Bill Bishop and Marcus Duvall. Susan Rinehart won the women’s elite race with Lisa Becharas in second.

15 years ago (2005): Jump-started by Zach Williams’ leadoff homer in the first, Normal West’s baseball team took a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh and a one-run lead into the bottom of the eighth but Bartonville Limestone rallied to beat the Wildcats, 8-5, in the University of Illinois Class AA Super-Sectional.

25 years ago (1995): Twin sisters Sue and Chris Ropp of Central Catholic led the Intercity and catcher Heather Stella of Gridley led the Area in balloting for the Pantagraph All-Star Softball game. Fieldcrest’s Joe Bartman and Normal Community’s Jay Bertsche led voting for the All-Star baseball teams.

50 years ago (1970): Tom Gramkow of Moline, Bill Devore of Waukegan, Jim Minnihan of DeKalb, Dave Coates of Princeton and Larry Caton of Normal are Illinois Wesleyan University senior athletes inducted into the Order of Titans honorary organization.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.