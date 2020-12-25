15 YEARS AGO: Lincoln returns to Collinsville tourney after seven years in State Farm Holiday Classic

5 years ago (2015): His recruiting star on the rise, Charles Payton hopes to bring his Bloomington High School basketball team along on an extended voyage in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. “Practice seems a little more intense once Pontiac starts to roll around,” Payton said.

15 years ago (2005): After seven years in the State Farm Holiday Classic, Lincoln High School has gone south again. The Railsplitters played at Collinsville from 1984-1990, and are returning this season. “I think you need a change every once in awhile,” said Lincoln coach Neil Alexander.

25 years ago (1995): Midwest Central High School (7-2) is seeded first in the 16-team Class A bracket of the 32-team Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic basketball tournament. Central Catholic was given the third seed.

50 years ago (1970): Ron Gouge, Fairbury-Cropsey’s ace pitcher and an end of the championship football team, is the first athlete in the area to announce his collegiate choice. He will matriculate to Olivet College at Bourbonnais, where his brother Rich is in his sophomore year.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

