15 YEARS AGO: Linda Herman, Kevin Bracken named to ISU Hall of Fame

5 years ago (2015): Lauren Koehl’s goal in the second overtime period lifted the Illinois State soccer team to a 1-0 win over Central Michigan.
15 years ago (2005): Linda Herman, who recently completed her fourth stint as interim athletic director, and Kevin Bracken, the all-time winningest wrestler in Redbird history, will be inducted into the Illinois State Athletics Hall of Fame. In addition, long-time statistician Dan Winberry will be honored as the recipient of the Campbell “Stretch” Miller Award.
25 years ago (1995): Ted Takasaki, 37, a native of Chatsworth in Livingston County, was named “top gun” on the 1995 In-Fisherman Professional Walleye Trail this week. The title is arguably the most prestigious award in the nation’s professional walleye world.
50 years ago (1970): Ski Conne turned in the fastest time of the day, 14.3 seconds, while winning the Class A championship of the Twin City Go-Cart Club races. In a runoff of a program that was rained out on Labor Day, Mark Fisher had the best time to claim that event.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
