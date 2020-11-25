15 YEARS AGO: Lonnie Lawrence helps BHS to share of Intercity Tournament title

5 years ago (2015): He rushed for 165 yards in a torrential rain against Indiana State, motored for 254 yards in perfect conditions at Southern Illinois and plowed for 251 yards in a snowstorm against South Dakota. For his efforts, Illinois State senior Marshaun Coprich was named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Displaying a spectacular all-around game during a 32-4 first-half explosion, Bloomington handled Normal West, 66-44, to clinch a share of the 35th Intercity Tournament title. BHS junior Lonnie Lawrence grabbed 14 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State secured a 72-65 victory over LaSalle in the San Juan Shootout at Puerto Rico. Mo Trotter had 19 points and freshman Rico Hill contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds.

50 years ago (1970): Junior Duane Wolf paced four players in double scoring figures with 15 points to lead Odell High School to a 66-50 victory over Woodland to give the Rams the championship of the Odell Round Robin Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.