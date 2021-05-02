15 YEARS AGO: Luke Baughman gets wins as Illinois State downs Illinois Wesleyan

5 years ago (2016): In the second year for the sport at Illinois Wesleyan, Lindsey Rosecrans was named Coach of the Year for women’s lacrosse in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Sophomore defender Mariah Smith earned first-team all-league honors for the Titans.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State pitcher Luke Baughman, a graduate of Normal Community High School, turned in a meaningful five innings for the win in Illinois State’s 8-2 baseball victory over Illinois Wesleyan.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West pitcher Bryan Mounce threw his first complete game of the season and added a two-run homer as the Wildcats downed Bloomington, 5-2, in Big 12 Conference baseball action.

50 years ago (1971): Jeff Eft fashioned a handicap total of 657 for the best three of four games bowled to take the lead in the Rick Buckles Memorial Bowling Tournament at Savidge Brothers Lanes after the first of two weekends of action. Eft’s three best scratch games were 189, 188 and 201.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.