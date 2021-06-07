 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Luke Stewart sparks BNBA Gold to season-opening sweep

  • 0
From Pages Past
{{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2016): University of Illinois senior golfer Alex Burge, a former Bloomington High School standout, was among 28 honorees named as Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2015-16 academic year.

15 years ago (2006): Luke Stewart pounded out six hits, including hitting for the cycle in the second game, and drove in seven runs to lead the BNBA Gold Game Time Gym to a season-opening doubleheader sweep of Ottawa, 11-1 and 14-4.

25 years ago (1996): University High School’s Eric Schlipf has locked up a starting spot in the Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Game at O’Neil Park. Schlipf, who helped lead the Pioneers to a third-place finish in the Class A State Tournament, led all players with 1,030 votes.

50 years ago (1971): Dave Schaefer, who serves as a physical education teacher and freshman baseball coach at Normal Community High School, has been named to coach the Peoria Pintos, a new entry in the Midwest Professional Football League.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News