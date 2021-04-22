15 YEARS AGO: Luke Stewart throws Normal West to win over Mattoon

5 years ago (2016): Garrett Aeilts pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 12, as Lincoln defeated Riverton, 1-0, in baseball action at Riverton. The only run came in the fourth as Aron Hopp scored from second on an overthrown pickoff attempt.

15 years ago (2006): Normal West’s Luke Stewart went 6⅓ innings and struck out 11 to outduel University of Illinois recruit Blake Fairchild as the Wildcats beat Mattoon, 7-1, in Big 12 Conference baseball.

25 years ago (1996): Eureka High School won the overall title at the Dunlap Eagle Relays, finishing first in the girls team standings and second in the boys standings. Distance runner Heidi Knapp and high jumper Andrea Gerdes won individual events for Eureka’s girls.

50 years ago (1971): Ed Rudolph, one of a few seniors on the Normal Community track team, ran a blistering school-record time of 9:56.8 in the two-mile run to lead the Ironmen to a quadrangular victory over LeRoy, Octavia and Stanford-Miner. He also won the mile run in a tie of 4:38.9.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

