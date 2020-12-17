15 YEARS AGO: Mackenzie Roth leads Ridgeview girls past Central Catholic

5 years ago (2015): Kayleigh Miller scored a career-high 29 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help the Tri-Point High School girls basketball team erase an eight-point deficit entering the final period and win, 53-47, at Donovan. Anna Murphy added 10 points for the Chargers.

15 years ago (2005): Mackenzie Roth scored a game-high 22 points and Sarah Hardman and Alison Eyer came off the bench to help the Ridgeview High School girls basketball team gain a 49-46 win over Central Catholic at Epiphany Grade School.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State freshman point guard Jenny Schmidt, who had scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half, fouled out with 1:08 remaining and the Redbirds dropped a disheartening 76-74 decision to Illinois in women’s basketball.

50 years ago (1970): Everybody wins. That’s how it was at Horton Fieldhouse as the Illinois State wrestlers won every match to score a dual meet opening victory over University of Illinois-Chicago Circle, 35-0. All-American Eric Bates enjoyed his return from a shoulder separation by recording a pin.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

