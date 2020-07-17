15 YEARS AGO: Matt and Drew Miller down Mike Henry and Sean McCaw for Two-Man title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): The Normal CornBelters resumed play after the Frontier League All-Star break with a 6-4 victory over the Washington Wild Things. Santiago Chirino led Normal with two hits and three RBIs. Aaron Wright had three of the Belters’ 10 hits.

15 years ago (2005): Drew Miller’s 45-foot birdie bomb on the 16th hole proved to be the difference as brothers Matt and Drew Miller edged Mike Henry and Sean McCaw, 1-up, in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament title match at Ironwood Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): Former Normal Community teammates Steve Quane and Alex Garrett, playing in the championship flight for the first time, shed the role of underdog and knocked off Jim Butler and Tom Bley, 4 and 2, in the first round of the B-N Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Gordon Shepherd, representing Bloomington Country Club, pushed into the lead of the championship flight of the Central Illinois Country Club Golf Tournament at Decatur Country Club. Shepherd carded a 73 to go with a first-round score of 74 and a one stroke lead over Frank Keck of Champaign.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

