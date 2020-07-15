15 YEARS AGO: Matt-Drew Miller stop Elston-Todd Mitchell's 32-win streak in Two-Man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State University middle linebacker Pat Meehan was among 22 players named to the STATS FCS Defensive Player of the Year watch list. Meehan, who led the Redbirds with 115 tackles, earned 2014 All-MVFC First-Team honors at middle linebacker last season.

15 years ago (2005): Brothers Drew and Matt Miller dethroned four-time defending champions Elston and Todd Mitchell, 4 and 3, in the Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament quarterfinals. The father-son Mitchells had won 32 straight matches dating back to 1995 when they won their first six titles together.

25 years ago (1995): James Rinne’s two-run double highlighted a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning that sent the Bloomington-Normal American Legion baseball team to an 8-6 win over Peoria.

50 years ago (1970): The GMC Trucks softball team ran its season record to 31-6 with a doubleheader victory over Taylorville at O’Neil Park. Darrell Kehl drove in two runs in the first game as GMC won, 5-3, and John Doolan stroked three doubles as the Trucks took the nightcap, 3-0.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.