15 YEARS AGO: Matt Miller fires 64 to open four-stroke lead in B-N Medal Play Tournament

5 years ago (2015): Sam Judah sparked a six-run fourth inning with a two-RBI double as the Normal CornBelters rolled to a 9-1 win over the Florence Freedom in Frontier League play. Jake Negrete (1-0) earned the win, striking out five in four scoreless innings of relief.

15 years ago (2005): Matt Miller set a blazing early pace with an 8-under-par 64 to open a four-shot lead over younger brother Drew Miller and Kyle Bragg in the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington Builders used a 19-hit attack to overwhelm Herscher, 13-0, in the championship game of the ASA Class A State Fastpitch Tournament. Tournament Most Valuable Player Rex Massey fired a three-hitter in the championship game.

50 years ago (1970): Bill Booth and Diane Brandt were selected the most valuable swimmers by the six team coaches after the finals of the seventh annual Twin City Swim Conference Meet at the Holiday Pool. Favored Normal Pool team up 306 points and walked — or rather swam — away with the team title.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

