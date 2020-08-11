15 YEARS AGO: Matt Miller of Bloomington finishes as State Amateur runner-up at Crestwicke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Billy Adkisson of Bloomington aced the 16th hole at Bloomington Country Club from 157 yards with a 4-wood. Witnesses were John Krupka, Larry Bielfeldt and Bill Davisson.

15 years ago (2005): Brad Marek of Arlington Heights won the Illinois State Amateur Championship with a 72-hole total of 12-under-par 272 at Crestwicke Country Club. Four Bloomington golfers were next: Matt Miller (273), Mike Henry and Nick Bova (275 each) and Todd Mitchell (276).

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington-Normal Junior Varsity baseball team won the American Legion Age 16-and-under National Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Minnetonka, Minn., at Bridgeport, Mich. Mike Swartz, who improved to 14-1, earned the pitching victory.

50 years ago (1970): Bill Baird, David Aman, Bob Schenk and Tracy Elder teamed up to win the Lakeside Junior Golf Best Position Tournament. In second were Brian Hill, Mike McDonald, Cathy Schilkoski and Liz McDonald.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

