15 YEARS AGO: Matt Miller wins second consecutive Medal Play title

5 years ago (2016): Ashley Petrinec fired an 86 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Women’s City Medal Play Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course. Two-time defending champion Sarah Lyman did not enter the event.

15 years ago (2006): Trailing by four shots with seven holes to play, defending champion Matt Miller rallied to win the B-N Medal Play Tournament by one stroke over Jordan Carpenter. Miller fired a 2-over 73 at Bloomington Country Club for a 5-under 210, including two rounds at Prairie Vista.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington’s 13-year-old Sarah Rousey came within one shot of knocking off tournament champion Stacee Adkins, 15, of Paducah, Ky., in the eighth annual Billiards Congress of America National Junior 9-Ball Championships in Toledo, Ohio. Rousey finished second.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington’s rollicking Bobcats spotted Peoria a run in the first inning, then rode Mike Overy’s five-hit pitching and a four-run fifth inning to a 4-1 triumph over the Pacers. The win moved the Bobcat’s winning streak to 12 and appear destined to win the second half championship.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

