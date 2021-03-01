 Skip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: Matt Pelton, Central Catholic down Hartsburg-Emden in sectional semifinal
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Matt Pelton, Central Catholic down Hartsburg-Emden in sectional semifinal

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan senior sprinter Nia Joiner has been chosen as the NCAA Division III women’s indoor “National Track Athlete of the Week” by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFC-CCA).

15 years ago (2006): Senior guard Matt Pelton scored a career-high 31 points to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Central Catholic over No. 16 Hartsburg-Emden, 81-66, in a Class A Fieldcrest Sectional semifinal game.

25 years ago (1996): Galesburg’s pressure defense forced 24 turnovers to secure a 59-54 victory over Normal West in the quarterfinals of the Class AA State Tournament at Redbird Arena. All-State forward Meredith Jackson had 20 points and 18 rebounds for West.

50 years ago (1971): Gary Johnson, who was first elected captain and then most valuable player on Illinois Wesleyan’s 1970 football team, repeated the feat in wrestling. Johnson, who won the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin heavyweight championship, was elected most valuable wrestler by his teammates.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

