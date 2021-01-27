15 YEARS AGO: Matt Pelton, Central Catholic edge host U High in overtime

5 years ago (2016): A search for stability has led University High School to accept an invitation to join the Central State Eight Conference beginning with the 2017-18 school year. “The fact that we are going to have the opportunity to compete against schools that are more the size of the schools we will be playing in the postseason was attractive to us,” U High athletic director Wendy Smith said.

15 years ago (2006): Matt Pelton swished a 3-pointer to tie the game with six seconds left in regulation and added six of his 13 points in overtime as Central Catholic outlasted University High 53-46 before a worn-out capacity crowd at U High.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman guard Kyle Cartmill came off the bench in the second half to score a career-high 11 points in a four-minute stretch to help Illinois State beat Wichita State, 74-57.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan turned back North Park, 80-67, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Fred Young Fieldhouse. “We didn’t play great,” said IWU coach Dennis Bridges. “But a win is a win the way the league is this year. You’ve got to scramble for them.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

