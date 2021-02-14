 Skip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: Matt Pelton sets Central Catholic career assists record in rout over Pontiac

5 years ago (2016): Logan Lambdin connected on a power-play game winner with 41 seconds left in overtime, giving the Bloomington Thunder a 3-2 victory over Green Bay before a U.S. Cellular Coliseum crowd of 2,010.

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic freshman Tom Norton drilled six 3-pointers and senior Matt Pelton set the school career assists record as the Saints beat Pontiac, 78-47, to earn at least a share of the Corn Belt Conference championship.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State made a school-record 17 shots from 3-point range to blitz Drake, 74-52. The Redbirds were led by Mo Trotter, who hit six treys and finished with 25 points.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State baseball coach Duffy Bass, attempting to strengthen his schedule each year, had added Louisiana State University of New Orleans to his 1971 chart. The baseball team is expected to be one of the top nines in the southland this spring.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

