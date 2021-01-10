15 YEARS AGO: Matt Weber helps Pontiac down Central Catholic in two overtimes

5 years ago (2016): Sophomore outside hitter Kyleigh Block and freshman outside hitter Tyler Brown were chosen as the co-winners of the “Most Valuable Player” honor for the 2015 Illinois Wesleyan volleyball team.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Matt Weber’s consecutive baskets put Pontiac ahead in the second overtime and the senior guard’s two free throws with 11 seconds left were critical as the Indians claimed a thrilling 76-73 victory over Central Catholic.

25 years ago (1996): Jon Litwiller’s career-high 31-point explosion helped Illinois Wesleyan capture a 98-72 CCIW victory over Augustana before an SRO crowd of 2,700 at Shirk Center. Litwiller hit 15 of 18 shots from the field.

50 years ago (1971): Gene Sarazen, the veteran golfer who furnished the first ever big golf show that Bloomington ever put on and first competed in the meet 50 years ago (and ousted the defending champion), has requested an entry form for the 1971 PGA tourney. He’ll turn 69 during the event at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.